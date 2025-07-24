Rupee Ends Six-Day Losing Streak Against US Dollar; Closes Flat

All eyes will now be on next week's interest decision from the US Federal Reserve, notes Jateen Trivedi from LKP Securities.

"Rupee opened strongly with 0.3% gains supported by a weaker dollar index near 97.30 in early trade. However, as the dollar index began to recover intraday, the rupee gave up its gains and settled near 86.40 from the day’s high of 86.25," Jateen said.

"Market participants remain cautious ahead of next week’s U.S. Federal Reserve policy decision, which is expected to provide further direction. The rupee is likely to trade in a range of 85.85–86.65 in the near term," he added.