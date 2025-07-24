Business NewsMarketsRupee Ends Six-Day Losing Streak Against US Dollar; Closes Flat
ADVERTISEMENT

Rupee Ends Six-Day Losing Streak Against US Dollar; Closes Flat

This brings an end to the rupee's prolonged six-day weakness against the greenback.

24 Jul 2025, 03:46 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Rupee's six-day pain against the US Dollar finally comes to an end (Indian rupee bank notes. Photo: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit)</p></div>
Rupee's six-day pain against the US Dollar finally comes to an end (Indian rupee bank notes. Photo: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit)

The Indian rupee ended Thursday's trading session flat against the US dollar, settling at 86.41. The local currency started strong during the earlier phase of the trading session, but later pared the gains as crude oil prices rose.

This brings an end to the rupee's prolonged six-day weakness against the greenback and comes against the backdrop of the signing of the free trade pact with the United Kingdom.

All eyes will now be on next week's interest decision from the US Federal Reserve, notes Jateen Trivedi from LKP Securities.

"Rupee opened strongly with 0.3% gains supported by a weaker dollar index near 97.30 in early trade. However, as the dollar index began to recover intraday, the rupee gave up its gains and settled near 86.40 from the day’s high of 86.25," Jateen said.

"Market participants remain cautious ahead of next week’s U.S. Federal Reserve policy decision, which is expected to provide further direction. The rupee is likely to trade in a range of 85.85–86.65 in the near term," he added.

ALSO READ

India UK FTA Live Updates: Indian Textiles, Footwear, Agriculture Sector To Be Boosted By FTA, Says PM Modi
Opinion
India UK FTA Live Updates: Indian Textiles, Footwear, Agriculture Sector To Be Boosted By FTA, Says PM Modi
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT