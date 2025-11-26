Rupee Ends Almost Flat At 89.23 Against US Dollar

Anuj Choudhary, Research Analyst, Commodities Research, Mirae Asset Sharekhan, said the rupee is expected to trade with a slight positive bias on rising odds of an interest rate cut by the US Federal Reserve in December and a rise in risk appetite in global markets.

"However, importer demand for dollars may cap sharp upside. USD-INR spot price is expected to trade in a range of Rs 89 to Rs 89.50," he added.