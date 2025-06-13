Rupee Closes Weaker For Second Consecutive Session As Iran-Israel Tensions Mount

The Indian rupee closed 49 paise weaker at 86.09 against the US dollar on Friday in comparison to its previous close of 85.60 on Thursday. This comes amid various global and domestic economic factors influencing the currency markets.

The domestic currency opened 55 paise weaker at 86.15 against the US dollar. This is the lowest level since April 11.

"The Indian Rupee tumbled to an 8-week low on Friday morning trade amid rising geopolitical tensions, rising crude oil and trade uncertainty, although Dollar sales from the RBI capped further losses," said Sriram Iyer, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities.

According to Ritesh Bhanshali, director, Mecklai Financial Service Ltd., the domestic currency was under pressure by corporate dollar demand and portfolio outflows, despite broad-based dollar weakness.

Rupee will face resistance at 85.80 and 86.10 with support at 85.30 and 85, said Bhanshali.

Additionally, the US dollar weakened to 98.08 on Friday as Israel hit dozens of Iranian Nuclear sites.