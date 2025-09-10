Business NewsMarketsRupee Closes Flat Against Dollar Despite Trade Optimism
ADVERTISEMENT

Rupee Closes Flat Against Dollar Despite Trade Optimism

Despite significant downward revisions in US employment data, the dollar has mostly held ground and Treasury yields have risen from their recent lows.

10 Sep 2025, 03:51 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Indian rupee bank notes (Image source: Enavto)</p></div>
Indian rupee bank notes (Image source: Enavto)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

The Indian rupee closed flat at 88.1 against the US dollar on Wednesday. The domestic currency opened 3 paise weaker at 88.14 against the greenback after it settled at 88.11 a day ago, according to Bloomberg data.

The rupee's movement remained largely muted despite renewed trade-talk optimism between India and the US.

In a post on Truth Social, President Donald said that India and the US were still in negotiations to address the trade barriers between the two nations, and that he is looking forward to speaking with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Modi also responded saying that he is confident of India and the US concluding trade talks early, calling the two countries "close friends and natural partners."

"The FPIs had bought equities yesterday and despite Trump's positive announcement, the rupee opened slightly lower," said Anil Bhansali, executive director at Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP.

Despite significant downward revisions in US employment data, the dollar has mostly held ground and Treasury yields have risen from their recent lows. The Euro was lower and so was the British Pound as currencies consolidated, according to Bhansali.

ALSO READ

Stock Market Today: Nifty Ends Close To 25,000, Sensex Gains 360 Points; BHEL, Wipro Key Gainers
Opinion
Stock Market Today: Nifty Ends Close To 25,000, Sensex Gains 360 Points; BHEL, Wipro Key Gainers
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT