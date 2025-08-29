Rupee Breaches 88-Mark To Hit Record Closing Low Amid Tariff Jitters, FII Outflows — More Downside Ahead?

The rupee on Friday breached the 88-mark for the first-time ever and closed at a record low of 88.19 against the US dollar, tumbling 61 paise amid heightened tensions over India-US trade relations.

Forex traders attributed the sharp fall to the imposition of steep US tariffs on Indian exports, sustained foreign fund outflows, and month-end dollar demand. Weakness in domestic equities further soured sentiment.

The US has imposed a 50% tariff on Indian goods entering its market from Aug. 27, a move expected to weigh heavily on labour-intensive sectors like textiles, leather, footwear, and shrimp.

"Additional US trade tariffs raise concerns over India's trade deficit. Weak domestic markets and FII selling may pressurise the rupee further," said Anuj Chaudhary, research analyst in currency and commodities at Mirae Asset ShareKhan.

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said the government will soon announce measures to boost exports and assured exporters of full support in navigating global trade uncertainties.