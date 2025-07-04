Rupee Bond Binge By Indian Firms Poised To Slow After Record Run

India’s busy local-currency rupee bond market is poised to slow after the country’s central bank hinted room for further rate cuts could be limited.

Aggressive liquidity infusions and a series of rate cuts this year, most recently a surprise 50 basis point cut to 5.5% in June, pushed yields to the lowest in three years and spurred a flurry of issuance as borrowers sought to lock in lower rates.

As a result, Indian companies raised a record 6.6 trillion rupees ($77.1 billion) through local-currency notes in the first half of the year, up 29% from the year prior, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Underwriters now expect that rush to ebb, citing a policy shift by the Reserve Bank of India to neutral from accommodative and moderating growth prospects. Headwinds from trade and geopolitics are threatening the nation’s economic outlook too.

“Issuance will remain fairly strong, but the pace will not be as frenetic as before,” said Shameek Ray, executive vice president at ICICI Securities Primary Dealership Ltd., pointing to limited room for borrowing costs to fall further.