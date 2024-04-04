Rupee At Record Opening Low

The Indian rupee recorded a new opening low against the dollar on Thursday as the greenback surged after Chair Jerome Powell reaffirmed that the US Federal Reserve would likely lower rates this year.

The local currency opened flat at Rs 83.43 against the dollar. It had closed at Rs 83.43 on Wednesday, according to Bloomberg data.

The oil also rose toward a five-month high after OPEC+ confirmed that it would maintain its existing supply cuts through the end of June.