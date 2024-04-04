Rupee At Record Opening Low
The Indian rupee recorded a new opening low against the dollar on Thursday as the greenback surged after Chair Jerome Powell reaffirmed that the US Federal Reserve would likely lower rates this year.
The local currency opened flat at Rs 83.43 against the dollar. It had closed at Rs 83.43 on Wednesday, according to Bloomberg data.
The oil also rose toward a five-month high after OPEC+ confirmed that it would maintain its existing supply cuts through the end of June.
"Federal Reserve policymakers grabbed the headlines, while US economic data was mixed, with a strong ADP report but softer PMIs," Kunal Sodhani, vice president of Shinhan Bank, said. "For USDINR, 83.35 acts as a support, while 83.60/65 acts as a resistance."
A close look at what the RBI does will be the key to rupee movement today as it goes ahead with the second day of the monetary policy meeting, according to Anil Bhansali, executive director at Finrex Treasury Advisors.