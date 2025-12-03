Rupee At 90: How India’s Currency Has Weathered 50 Years Of Global And Domestic Storms

Wednesday marked a pivotal moment for the Indian rupee as it weakened to 90 levels against the US Dollar for the first time in history.

Rupee's weakness is coming against the backdrop of India remaining one of the few countries yet to strike a trade deal with the US - something that has gravely impacted sentiment.

The rupee has fallen almost 5% so far this year, making it the worst-performing currency in Asia.

But at a time when analysts are predicting the rupee to fall further, it is perhaps important to look back on what history suggests.

Here, we will take a look at the rupee's trajectory against the US Dollar in the last 50 years - covering a period that saw the pre-liberalisation crisis, the Lehmann crisis, taper tantrums and most recently, Trump 2.0, among other notable events.