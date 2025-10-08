Rubicon Research Raises Rs 619 Crore From Anchor Investors Ahead Of IPO

Rubicon Research on Wednesday announced that it had collected Rs 619 crore from anchor investors, right before its initial-share-sale opening for public subscription.

The anchor book saw participation from foreign and domestic institutional investors, such as Goldman Sachs, HDFC Mutual Fund, Fidelity Funds, ICICI Prudential MF, Kotak Mahindra MF, Amansa Holdings and Aranda Investments Pte, as per a circular on BSE.

Rubicon Research allotted over 1.27 crore equity shares to 32 funds at Rs 485 per share.

The firm's Rs 1,377.5 crore initial public offering consists of a fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 500 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 877.5 crore by the promoter, General Atlantic Singapore RR Pte Ltd.

After the IPO, General Atlantic's shareholding is expected to decrease by 35%.

The issue is set to open for subscription on Oct. 9 and close on Oct. 13, and will have a price band of Rs 461-485 per share.