Rs 50,000 In Silver In 2015 Is Now Over 4x — The Decade’s Silent Wealth Creator

A Rs 50,000 investment in silver in 2015 would today be worth more than four times that amount, underscoring the scale of the metal’s extraordinary bull run. Silver, which was priced at Rs 33,360 per kg on December 28, 2015, now stands at Rs 2,28,948 per kg as of December 26, 2025, turning a quiet, often-overlooked asset into one of the decade’s biggest wealth creators.

Silver is currently trading near $78.5 per ounce, a new high, according to the New York Commodity Exchange. Its rally has outpaced gold, with prices jumping over 146% in the past year, putting 2025 on track to be silver’s best year since 1979.

The surge has been powered by a mix of strong industrial and investment demand, tightening inventories, geopolitical tensions, and expectations of further US Federal Reserve rate cuts.

Safe-haven buying has been boosted by events such as the US blockade of Venezuelan crude shipments, the Russia–Ukraine conflict, and Washington’s strike against ISIS in Nigeria. Markets are also pricing in two quarter-point Fed rate cuts next year, as inflation cools and labour markets soften.

Analysts caution, however, that silver’s powerful run comes with volatility. Corrections of 28%–30% cannot be ruled out if ETF demand weakens, according to Kedia Advisory. Even so, they see 20%–25% upside potential in 2026, with MCX prices projected in the Rs 2,45,000–Rs 2,50,000 range and global prices at $72.5–$74 an ounce.

Structurally, silver’s status as a “digital-age metal” is strengthening given rising industrial use in clean energy, solar, data centres and electrification. Experts say both gold and silver aid portfolio diversification, but advise discipline:

Investors should hold gold for stability and add silver selectively for growth, while avoiding FOMO-driven bets — since the path ahead is likely to remain volatile despite powerful long-term drivers.