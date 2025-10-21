Rs 15 To Rs 9,292: BSE Flags Caution As RRP Semiconductor Stock Rises Exponentially

RRP Semiconductor Ltd.'s exponential surge at the stock market has drawn a note of caution from the BSE, which has asked investors to "exercise due care".

In a span of 18 months — from April 2024 to October 2025 — the company's scrip has risen from Rs 15 to Rs 9,292.2. "The price movement is not commensurate with the financial of the company," BSE said in a release issued on Monday.

Citing this unusual price surge, the stock has been placed under Enhanced Surveillance Measures, it added. As per the ESM norms, the shares will have a "trade-for-trade settlement with price band of 2%", "100% margin", and trading will be permitted "with +/- 2% price band on all trading days under Periodic Call Auction".

BSE also pointed towards the company's recently issued clarification, which denied any association with cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, and dismissed the rumours around land allotment from the government of Maharashtra.

RRP Semiconductor, via a filing last week, said that Tendulkar has never subscribed to any shares of the company. He is not a shareholder, board member, or advisor, and is "not connected in any capacity, nor is he the brand ambassador", it stated.

The company also noted that it has not received 100 acres of land from the Maharashtra government to set up any plant.

BSE, in its note of caution, said investors are "requested to take note of the above and exercise due care and caution while transacting in the securities of the said company."

A day after the BSE's note was issued, RRP Semiconductor's shares continued to rise. During the special Diwali muhurat trading, the company's scrip climbed by 2%, or by Rs 185.8, to settle at Rs 9,478.

Over the past year, the stock has risen by around 13,000%, whereas the year-to-date surge has been in excess of 5,000%.