RRP Semiconductor Surges Nearly 13,000% In 52 Weeks — Get Details About BSE-Surveiled Stock
BSE has put RPP Semiconductor Enhanced Surveillance Measures in Oct 20.
RRP Semiconductor has been in the news for the astonishing surge in its scrip price. It has recently attracted attention from the BSE Ltd. because of the unbelievable growth.
BSE has put RPP Semiconductor under Enhanced Surveillance Measures on Oct 20. "The price movement is not commensurate with the financial of the company," the exchange said.
As it is now under ESM, RRP Semiconductor will have a 'trade-for-trade settlement with price band of 2%", "100% margin", and trading will be permitted "with +/- 2% price band on all trading days under Periodic Call Auction".
A day after the BSE's note was issued, RRP Semiconductor's shares continued to rise. Find out key details about the stock below.
RRP Semiconductor Surges Nearly 13,000% In 52-Weeks
RRP Semiconductor Ltd. surged 12,803.35% in 52 weeks. In a span of 18 months — from April 2024 to October 2025 — the company's scrip has risen from Rs 15 to Rs. 10,673 apiece.
On a year-to-date basis, RRP Semiconductor advanced 5,767.87%.
Inflated Valuation
RRP Semiconductor's valuations or price-to-earning ratio is at 1,410 times multiple, compared to 23 times multiple of the benchmark index NSE Nifty 50, according to Bloomberg data.
Recent Discussions Around RRP Semiconductor
In October, an unverified rumour linked cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar to RRP Semiconductor, which further fueled the unprecedented rally in the stock. The rumour was that Tendulker invested in the company.
Following this, the company issued a statement and denied rumoured association with Sachin Tendulkar.
RRP Semiconductors itself clarified that its financials do not justify the astronomical stock rise. In financial year 2025, the company posted a revenue of Rs 31.59 crore, up from Rs 38 lakh in FY24, and a net profit of Rs 8.4 crore versus a loss of Rs 1.7 lakh in the preceding fiscal.
Stock Price Movement
RRP Semiconductor share price rose 2% to Rs 10,673.85 apiece in Thursday's session. As of 12:40 p.m., the scrip remained locked in the upper circuit as compared to 0.50% decline in the NSE Nifty 50 index.