RRP Semiconductor Surges Nearly 13,000% In 52 Weeks — Get Details About BSE-Surveiled Stock

RRP Semiconductor has been in the news for the astonishing surge in its scrip price. It has recently attracted attention from the BSE Ltd. because of the unbelievable growth.

BSE has put RPP Semiconductor under Enhanced Surveillance Measures on Oct 20. "The price movement is not commensurate with the financial of the company," the exchange said.

As it is now under ESM, RRP Semiconductor will have a 'trade-for-trade settlement with price band of 2%", "100% margin", and trading will be permitted "with +/- 2% price band on all trading days under Periodic Call Auction".

A day after the BSE's note was issued, RRP Semiconductor's shares continued to rise. Find out key details about the stock below.