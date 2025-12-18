This Indian AI Stock Has Surged 55,000% — And It Has Only Two Employees

The world’s best-performing stock is turning into a cautionary tale for investors chasing outsized returns from the artificial-intelligence boom.

Little-known until recently even within its home market of India, RRP Semiconductor Ltd. became a social-media obsession as its shares surged more than 55,000% in the 20 months through Dec. 17 — by far the biggest gain worldwide among companies with a market value above $1 billion.

That’s despite posting negative revenue in its latest financial results, reporting just two full-time employees in its latest annual report, and boasting only a tenuous link to the semiconductor spending boom after shifting away from real estate in early 2024. A mix of online hype, a tiny free float and India’s swelling base of retail investors drove 149 straight limit-up sessions, even as exchange officials and the company itself cautioned investors.

The rally is now showing signs of strain — and regulators are taking a closer look. The Securities and Exchange Board of India has begun examining the surge in RRP’s shares for potential wrongdoing, according to a person familiar with the matter who asked not to be identified discussing confidential information. The $1.7 billion stock, recently restricted by its exchange to trading just once a week, has fallen by 6% from its Nov. 7 peak.

While RRP’s trajectory is unlikely to have much bearing on the broader AI rally that has added trillions of dollars in value to global heavyweights such as Nvidia Corp., it highlights how extreme gains have become in pockets of the market — particularly in India, where an absence of listed chipmakers has left retail investors eager for any proxy exposure to the global boom. For some observers, the case also underscores the challenge for regulators seeking to protect retail investors from speculative excess.