Royal Orchid Hotels Expects 60% Revenue Boost From New Five-Star Property Next Fiscal

Royal Orchid Hotels Ltd.’s upcoming five-star hotel in Mumbai will give a major boost to its revenue in the financial year 2025–26, its Chief Financial Officer Amit Jaiswal has said.

The five-star hotel is expected to open at the end of the fourth quarter of the current fiscal.

In April, Royal Orchid Hotels had announced a lease agreement with MASA Hotels Pvt. for a 300-room five-star hotel that will come up near Terminal 2 of the Mumbai International Airport.

Talking to NDTV Profit about the upcoming property, Jaiswal said that it will be the key reason why the company is aiming for a 60% rise in revenue, to Rs 500 crore in FY26, significantly higher than the guidance of a 10% growth in FY25.

“That (the Mumbai hotel) will give a big boost to the overall revenues and numbers of the company and we will add around Rs 100 crore from that one hotel. That’s why we are poised to do one of the best financial year performances in FY26,” he said.