Route Mobile Promoter Pares Stake For Rs 203 Crore

The promoter entity of Route Mobile Ltd. offloaded 1.94% stake in the company for Rs 203 crore via open market transactions on Friday. Proximus Opal sold 12.24 lakh shares at Rs 1,656.6 apiece, according to bulk deal data on the NSE.

The promoter held 83.11% equity as of June, higher than regulatory norms that require a minimum free float of 25% within three years of listing. Route Mobile went public in September 2020.

French investment bank Societe Generale acquired 3.39 lakh shares (representing 0.53% equity) for Rs 56 crore. The shares were bought at Rs 1,652.2 apiece.