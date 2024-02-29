Rolex Sales Top $10 Billion As Luxury Watchmaker Gains Ground, Morgan Stanley Says

The maker of the Daytona, Submariner and Datejust models grew its retail market share to just over 30% as well-heeled buyers clamored for watches made by the Geneva-based entity, which is controlled by a charitable trust named for Hans Wilsdorf, who co-founded the brand in 1908. The lower-priced Tudor watch brand, which is owned by the same foundation, had sales of about 545 million francs in 2023, according to Morgan Stanley estimates.