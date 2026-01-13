Robert Kiyosaki Warns Silver Prices May Peak, Urges Patience Amid Market Speculation
As silver prices reach hit new highs, Rich Dad Poor Dad author and investor Robert Kiyosaki issued a cautionary note on X, warning that prices were set to peak and that a market correction could follow as speculation and selling pressure mount.
Kiyosaki stressed patience as the cornerstone of his strategy, stating: “If and when silver crashes… I will be patient and wait until the silver market tells me what to do next.”
Reflecting on his long-term involvement with silver, he wrote, “I’ve been fortunate to buy silver at about $1 an ounce back in 1965. I became a silver believer when prices hit $4–$5 an ounce around 1990.”
Commenting on current trends, he cautioned that, “Millions of silver speculators are selling as prices rise,” suggesting that growing enthusiasm could amplify downside risks.
“I stand by what I am doing… I will buy silver up to $100 and then wait,” said the author. “I am planning to trade my silver for gold,” he said, outlining his next steps, emphasising restraint.
On higher price levels, Kiyosaki remarked, “Silver over $80… Yay. Is it too late to buy silver? I say ‘No.’” He reiterated his accumulation limit: “I would buy silver up to $100… Then wait and see,” closing with a familiar warning: “Pigs get fat. Hogs get slaughtered.”
His comments frame the silver rally as vulnerable to overconfidence while underscoring his long-term conviction in precious metals as tools for wealth preservation and strategic asset rotation.