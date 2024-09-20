RITES Share Price Hits One-Month High As Stock Trades Ex-Bonus, Ex-Dividend

On Friday, the scrip rose as much as 12.45% to Rs 384 apiece, the highest level since July 30. However, the stock later gave up gains to trade 6.8% higher at Rs 364.5 apiece, as of 10:58 a.m. This compares to a 1% rise in the NSE Nifty 50 index.

It has risen 44.94% year-to-date and 47.8% in the last 12 months. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 4.54 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 55.

Out of the seven analysts tracking the company, four maintain a 'buy' rating, two recommend a 'hold,' and one suggests 'sell,' according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 65.58%.