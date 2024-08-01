RITES Announces Bonus Issue, Dividend Of Rs 2.5 Per Share

RITES Ltd.'s board of directors approved a 1:1 bonus equity share issue and declared an interim dividend of Rs 2.50 per share, amounting to Rs 60 crore in the first quarter of fiscal 2025.

The record date for this dividend payment has been set for Aug. 8.

The 'Navratna' public sector enterprise's consolidated revenue fell 9.7% to Rs 508 crore during the April-June quarter, compared to Rs 563 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal.