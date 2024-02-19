Rising Per Capita Income To Benefit Two Sectors, Says Dalal & Broacha's Milind Karmarkar

You've been spot on, on Trent. How do you look at a business like that now, that has rallied so much? There is a bit of growth behind it already, the base is higher and the valuation leaves hardly any room for execution risk.

Milind Karmarkar: …When people say that they have grown so much or rather when my analyst comes to me and says, “Sir, yeh bada base hai iss liye grow nahi hua...” I said that is not an answer. For the simple reason that when you are talking of doubling your per capita income, there is no chance that you can take this as a respite from saying that they didn't grow because there was a large base.

Of course, they have a large base and because if you look globally, a country having said $30,000 per capita income, in that country, this will be nothing. A billion-dollar turnover is nothing. So, that is how one should look at. So, if you think that Trent or any other company is likely to grow at 40, you have to look at is there any scope. I remember long back when I used to meet Mr. Tata, I used to ask him— at that time, they had two stores— as to how large they will become and he used to say that, “I can visualise 90 stores across India in a span of 15 years”. I used to say, “Wow, that's 45 times growth.” Today, they're adding 150 stores everywhere. So, in between when I had met them, it was an analyst meet, so I'd asked them, "What is your strategy?” So, they said now increasing density is the strategy because earlier if we thought that a city like Mumbai can have only two stores, now we realise that it can comfortably have 10 stores. …This is just an example. I don't know how many stores there are in Mumbai.

But so, that is the kind of opportunity which is there as your per capita income grows, your consumption grows disproportionately.