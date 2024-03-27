RIL Target Price Raised By Goldman Sachs Citing Higher Returns, Faster Capex Turnaround

Goldman Sachs has raised Reliance Industries Ltd.'s target price, citing higher returns from new businesses and a faster turnaround of capex to Ebitda.

The brokerage has reiterated a 'buy' call on the stock and revised the target price to Rs 3,400 apiece in their base case, implying an upside of 16% from their previous target price.

That is because the brokerage sees the company's consolidated returns at an inflection point and estimates that the oil-to-telecom conglomerate's cash return on cash invested, or CROCI, will expand by 270 bps to 12% in FY27, the highest since 2011.

Having frontloaded a large portion of the capex for the retail business, the brokerage estimates retail Ebitda to nearly double again between FY24 and FY27, with the share of consolidated Ebitda increasing to 14.3% in FY27 from 12.4% in FY23, while capex intensity will decline sequentially.

The investment bank expects the high Ebitda growth trajectory of the conglomerate to be sustained in the medium term, driven by retail Ebitda, a 22% Ebitda CAGR in the telecom business, petrochemical margin recovery, and sustained strength in diesel cracks.