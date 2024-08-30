RIL Growth Vision Doesn't Change Analysts' View On Downside Risks

Reliance Industries Ltd.'s guidance for double growth in the next five years on the back of growth in telecom, renewable and retail segments did not change analysts' view on the downside risks.

The commentary from Chairman Mukesh Ambani in RIL's 47th annual general meeting on Thursday did not change Macquarie's stance on downside risks to the company's consensus earnings-per-share estimates of Rs 135–140 for financial year 2025–26, the brokerage said in a report.

It said that compared to sum-of-the-part value unlocking, premium value for the parts is already embedded. The brokerage kept its 'neutral' rating on the stock and target price unchanged at Rs 2,750 apiece, which implied a 9.63% downside from the previous closing price

Goldman Sachs cut the price target to Rs 3,415 from Rs 3,430 apiece, and kept its rating 'buy'. The target price implied an upside of 12.3%. The target price is based on the SOTP value.

The New York-based investment bank said RIL has a potential to outperform Indian markets during the period of capital return on capital-invested expansion.

RIL's expectation of doubling revenue and Ebitda of Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd. and Reliance Retail Ltd. in the next three to four years, and matching renewable energy and petrochemical businesses profits are ambitious, BofA said in a report on Thursday.

The brokerage maintains a 'buy' on the stock and target price at Rs 3,445, which implied a 13.23% upside. BofA maintains the status quo as there is no visibility of near-term value-adding events, and will keep on focusing its business fundamentals.

Meanwhile, no updates on initial public offerings of Reliance Retail and Reliance Jio came as a dampener for investors, analysts noted.