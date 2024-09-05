Top 10 Most Valued Firms Lose Over Rs 24,000 Crore Market Cap As RIL, Bharti Airtel Weigh

India's top 10 most valuable firms collectively lost approximately Rs 24,028.22 crore in market valuation on Thursday, with Reliance Industries Ltd., Bharti Airtel Ltd. and Larsen & Toubro Ltd. emerging as the biggest losers.

While State Bank of India, HDFC Bank Ltd., and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. were among the gainers for the day.

The NSE Nifty 50 extended fall for the second day to end 53.60 points, or 0.21% lower at 25,145.10, while the S&P BSE Sensex declined for the third straight session to settle 151.48 points, or 0.18% down at 82,201.16.

During the day, Nifty rose as much as 0.30% to 25,275.45 and Sensex added as much as 0.32% to hit a high of 82,617.49.

The market capitalisation of Reliance Industries dropped by Rs 25,777.75 to Rs 20.23 lakh crore and Bharti Airtel lost Rs 9,589.12 crore with its market valuation falling to Rs 8.79 lakh crore.

Larsen & Toubro Ltd., Hindustan Unilever Ltd. and ICICI Bank Ltd. were the other losers in the session.