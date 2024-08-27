ADVERTISEMENT
Reliance Industries Shares Have Declined On Most AGM Days In Last 10 Years
Mukesh Ambani led-RIL will conduct its 47th AGM on Aug. 29 at 2:00 p.m. IST, according to the company's statement.
The annual general meeting of Reliance Industries Ltd. will be the week's highlight as investors expect India's most valuable company to hint on its future plans. But as the oil-to-telecom conglomerate nears 50 years post-listing, data shows shares of the flagship company have declined on most AGM days.Mukesh Ambani led-RIL will conduct its 47th AGM on Aug. 29 at 2:00 p.m. IST, according to the company's statement. In the last 10 suc...
