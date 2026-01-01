'Gold, Silver, Bitcoin': Rich Dad Poor Dad Author Sees 2026 As Best Chance To Build Wealth
"2026 won’t just be a crisis. It will be the greatest financial opportunity of our lifetime. Most people hear the word change and think danger. I hear opportunity," Robert Kiyosaki said.
Robert Kiyosaki, the author of 'Rich Dad, Poor Dad', has revealed his wealth-building to-do list for 2026, calling it the "greatest financial opportunity of our lifetime", via a post on social media platform Facebook on Thursday.
Kiyosaki said those who will position themselves in assets that can’t be printed including gold, silver, Bitcoin, real estate and cash-flowing businesses will "emerge as winners".
On the contrary, he believes people who end up saving cash, chasing wages, hoping prices come down, and trusting retirement plans may feel safe in what they are doing, but will emerge as the laggards as they get poorer.
Kiyosaki went on to outline factors which set apart 2026, such as governments trapped in debt, inability of central banks to raise rates "without breaking something", and a system which will collapse if money stops being printed.
"So they’ll do what they’ve always done: Print. Inflate. Devalue," he said. Adding that money does not disappear when it loses value, rather it just moves.
The move, he said, happens from savers to investors; from employees to asset owners; and from people who trust the system to people who understand it.
This, according to him, will present the world with an opportunity to either build wealth or just become poorer.
However, he pointed out, buying assets without education is gambling and the real edge lies in understanding "why money is moving, where fear creates discounts, how debt can work for you instead of against you, how taxes really reward asset owners and how to generate cash flow in any market".
Kiyosaki, notably, recently drew flak after netizens pointed out how he switched his position on silver in less than a year, after seeing a massive surge in the commodity.
In January 2025, Kiyosaki posted what he called an 'Emergency Update.' The message was blunt — he was selling his silver to buy Bitcoin.
Fast forward to December 2025, Kiyosaki declared "I love silver" in another post, warned of FOMO-driven excess, urged patience, and floated price target of $100 or even $200 an ounce. All of this came just as the asset had registered a nearly a threefold rise $82 and Bitcoin faltered to around $90,000.