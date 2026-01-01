'Gold, Silver, Bitcoin': Rich Dad Poor Dad Author Sees 2026 As Best Chance To Build Wealth

Robert Kiyosaki, the author of 'Rich Dad, Poor Dad', has revealed his wealth-building to-do list for 2026, calling it the "greatest financial opportunity of our lifetime", via a post on social media platform Facebook on Thursday.

Kiyosaki said those who will position themselves in assets that can’t be printed including gold, silver, Bitcoin, real estate and cash-flowing businesses will "emerge as winners".

On the contrary, he believes people who end up saving cash, chasing wages, hoping prices come down, and trusting retirement plans may feel safe in what they are doing, but will emerge as the laggards as they get poorer.

"2026 won’t just be a crisis. It will be the greatest financial opportunity of our lifetime. Most people hear the word change and think danger. I hear opportunity," the author stated in his post.

Kiyosaki went on to outline factors which set apart 2026, such as governments trapped in debt, inability of central banks to raise rates "without breaking something", and a system which will collapse if money stops being printed.

"So they’ll do what they’ve always done: Print. Inflate. Devalue," he said. Adding that money does not disappear when it loses value, rather it just moves.