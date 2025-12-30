From 'Sell Silver' To 'I Love Silver' — Rich Dad, Poor Dad Author Draws Flak On Flipping Stance

Rewind just one year. In January 2025, Robert Kiyosaki, co-author of 'Rich Dad, Poor Dad', posted what he called an 'Emergency Update.' The message was blunt — he was selling his silver to buy Bitcoin. Around 280,000 people watched the video. At the time, silver was trading near $29 an ounce. Bitcoin was surging, hovering close to what would soon become a local peak.

Fast-forward to present times. Silver is around $82 — nearly a threefold rise. Bitcoin, after touching six figures, is closer to $94,000.

In a recent post, Kiyosaki declared, "I love silver," warned of FOMO-driven excess, urged patience, and floated price target of $100 — even $200 — an ounce.