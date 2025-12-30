From 'Sell Silver' To 'I Love Silver' — Rich Dad, Poor Dad Author Draws Flak On Flipping Stance
Robert Kiyosaki has built a $1 million brand around a single idea: "Your profit is made when you buy, not when you sell." Yet critics argue that in January, he told his audience to do the opposite.
Rewind just one year. In January 2025, Robert Kiyosaki, co-author of 'Rich Dad, Poor Dad', posted what he called an 'Emergency Update.' The message was blunt — he was selling his silver to buy Bitcoin. Around 280,000 people watched the video. At the time, silver was trading near $29 an ounce. Bitcoin was surging, hovering close to what would soon become a local peak.
Fast-forward to present times. Silver is around $82 — nearly a threefold rise. Bitcoin, after touching six figures, is closer to $94,000.
In a recent post, Kiyosaki declared, "I love silver," warned of FOMO-driven excess, urged patience, and floated price target of $100 — even $200 — an ounce.
Image: Sreenshot from'The Rich Dad' channel on YouTube.
Kiyosaki has built a $1 million brand around a single idea: "Your profit is made when you buy, not when you sell." Yet critics argue that in January, he told his audience to do the opposite — to sell an asset with millennia of monetary history near a cyclical low, and chase momentum in a digital asset near a top. Those who followed that call missed a roughly 180% rally in silver.
That disconnect is what has reignited criticism of Kiyosaki.
Robert Kiyosaki told 280,000 people to sell their silver for Bitcoin eleven months ago.— Shanaka Anslem Perera â¡ (@shanaka86) December 29, 2025
The video is still up. âEmergency Update.â January 2025. Silver at $29.
Today he posts âI love silverâ at $82.
You cannot make this up.
The man built a $100 million brand on one sentence.â¦ https://t.co/3Oea6qKQ9s pic.twitter.com/D0EIdi9M1E
Analysts argue that this is a familiar pattern. When Bitcoin is pumping, Bitcoin becomes the message. When silver starts running, silver is suddenly the long-term conviction trade.
Kiyosaki’s defenders often say he’s not an analyst, just a provocateur. But critics point to a longer record that complicates that defense. His company, Rich Global LLC, filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy in 2012 amid a $23.7 million judgment tied to Learning Annex. Past seminars have faced scrutiny — including a CBC investigation — for allegedly pressuring attendees to rack up large credit-card debt to buy expensive courses. More recently, analysts have flagged that while preaching 'diamond hands,' Kiyosaki reportedly sold over $2 million worth of Bitcoin.
The market has faced a structural silver deficit since 2021, with hundreds of millions of ounces consumed by solar panels, EVs, and new industrial uses. Physical inventories on major exchanges have fallen sharply.
In Asia, spot premiums signal tightness that paper prices may not fully reflect. A bullish silver case exists — and has existed — independent of social media cycles.
That’s what makes the episode resonate. If silver does reach $200, Kiyosaki will likely claim victory.