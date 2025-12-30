Business NewsMarketsFrom 'Sell Silver' To 'I Love Silver' — Rich Dad, Poor Dad Author Draws Flak On Flipping Stance
ADVERTISEMENT

From 'Sell Silver' To 'I Love Silver' — Rich Dad, Poor Dad Author Draws Flak On Flipping Stance

Robert Kiyosaki has built a $1 million brand around a single idea: "Your profit is made when you buy, not when you sell." Yet critics argue that in January, he told his audience to do the opposite.

30 Dec 2025, 12:47 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>In a recent post, Robert Kiyosaki declared, "I love silver," warned of FOMO-driven excess, urged patience. (Photo source: X/@theRealKiyosaki)</p></div>
In a recent post, Robert Kiyosaki declared, "I love silver," warned of FOMO-driven excess, urged patience. (Photo source: X/@theRealKiyosaki)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

Rewind just one year. In January 2025, Robert Kiyosaki, co-author of 'Rich Dad, Poor Dad', posted what he called an 'Emergency Update.' The message was blunt — he was selling his silver to buy Bitcoin. Around 280,000 people watched the video. At the time, silver was trading near $29 an ounce. Bitcoin was surging, hovering close to what would soon become a local peak.

Fast-forward to present times. Silver is around $82 — nearly a threefold rise. Bitcoin, after touching six figures, is closer to $94,000.

In a recent post, Kiyosaki declared, "I love silver," warned of FOMO-driven excess, urged patience, and floated price target of $100 — even $200 — an ounce.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Image: Sreenshot from'The Rich Dad' channel on YouTube.&nbsp;</p></div>

Image: Sreenshot from'The Rich Dad' channel on YouTube. 

ALSO READ

Too Late To Buy Silver? Know What Robert Kiyosaki Has To Say
Opinion
Too Late To Buy Silver? Know What Robert Kiyosaki Has To Say
Read More

Kiyosaki has built a $1 million brand around a single idea: "Your profit is made when you buy, not when you sell." Yet critics argue that in January, he told his audience to do the opposite — to sell an asset with millennia of monetary history near a cyclical low, and chase momentum in a digital asset near a top. Those who followed that call missed a roughly 180% rally in silver.

That disconnect is what has reignited criticism of Kiyosaki.

Analysts argue that this is a familiar pattern. When Bitcoin is pumping, Bitcoin becomes the message. When silver starts running, silver is suddenly the long-term conviction trade.

Kiyosaki’s defenders often say he’s not an analyst, just a provocateur. But critics point to a longer record that complicates that defense. His company, Rich Global LLC, filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy in 2012 amid a $23.7 million judgment tied to Learning Annex. Past seminars have faced scrutiny — including a CBC investigation — for allegedly pressuring attendees to rack up large credit-card debt to buy expensive courses. More recently, analysts have flagged that while preaching 'diamond hands,' Kiyosaki reportedly sold over $2 million worth of Bitcoin.

The market has faced a structural silver deficit since 2021, with hundreds of millions of ounces consumed by solar panels, EVs, and new industrial uses. Physical inventories on major exchanges have fallen sharply.

In Asia, spot premiums signal tightness that paper prices may not fully reflect. A bullish silver case exists — and has existed — independent of social media cycles.

That’s what makes the episode resonate. If silver does reach $200, Kiyosaki will likely claim victory.

ALSO READ

Silver Steadies After Biggest One-Day Drop In Over Five Years
Opinion
Silver Steadies After Biggest One-Day Drop In Over Five Years
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT