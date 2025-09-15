Revised US Biosecure Act Could Unlock Opportunities For Indian Pharma Companies

The revised US Biosecure Act is returning for discussion in Congress, reviving debates around biotechnology security and the role of foreign firms in America’s health ecosystem.

What Is the Biosecure Act?

The proposed US law is designed to safeguard biotech and health data. It bars the US government and contractors from working with certain foreign firms, with the focus largely on Chinese companies flagged as security risks.

Timeline of the Biosecure Act

Dec 2023 – Jan 2024: Bill introduced in the Senate and House. Sept 2024: Bill passed in the House. Dec 2024: Senate blocked the bill. Aug 2025: Revised Act brought back for discussion.

What Is Changing?

Old (Pre-2025): Specifically barred BGI, WuXi AppTech, and WuXi Biologics. New (2026): Refers to an official list of companies updated annually. Currently excludes the WuXi firms. Offers a five-year phase-out window for existing contracts.

Major Beneficiaries in India

Indian companies are emerging as key winners from this shift:

Divi’s Labs

Syngene International

Neuland Labs

Jubilant Pharmova

Piramal Pharma

Laurus Labs

Why This Benefits Indian Firms

As US drug makers reduce dependence on Chinese players, Indian CDMOs (Contract Development and Manufacturing Organisations) are poised to capture new opportunities.

Laurus Labs : “This is being seen as a good step towards CDMO opportunities for Indian companies.”

Neuland Labs : “U.S. customers are looking at an alternative to China, so business is coming.”

Divi’s Labs: “We are seeing a spike in opportunities coming our way."

The Biosecure Act developments have already influenced stock movements: