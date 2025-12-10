Retail Traders Feel The Strain As India’s Small Caps Stumble

India’s small-cap stocks are sharply trailing their larger peers, dealing a blow to retail investors who dominate trading in the segment.

Individual investors are dumping small-cap shares, making these vulnerable to more losses in the coming year. They have sold about 300 billion rupees ($3.3 billion) of local shares on a net basis so far this quarter, putting them on pace for the biggest quarterly selloff in more than two years, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

The NSE Nifty Smallcap 250 Index is on course for its biggest yearly underperformance in six years against the benchmark NSE Nifty 50 after a nearly 9% decline so far in 2025. That’s a sharp reversal from its stellar show in the previous two years and reflects growing investor angst due to lofty valuations and sluggish returns. The underperformance is reflective of similar trends in regional markets.

“There could be more pain in small caps,” Rashi Talwar Bhatia, chief investment officer at Ashmore Investment Management India LLP, said. “Given weak past returns, individual investors seem to be getting impatient.”