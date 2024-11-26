Hold Cash Till Trump's Return Or Head To Nifty-Beating Sectors, Experts Suggest

Retail investors who are conservative and looking for more clear picture in both international and domestic front may decide to hold their cash until Jan. 20, 2025 when US president–elect Donald Trump takes oath, said Andrew Holland, chief executive officer, Avendus Capital Public Markets Alternate Strategies LLP.

Emkay Investment Managers' Director and Chief Investment Officer Manish Sonthalia suggests that retail investors who don't like to sit on cash may want to venture into sectors which are doing better compared to NSE Nifty 50.

Hopefully, there will be some clarity about how things are going to move post Jan. 20, 2025. As long as market participants can see a greater trend going forward on the upside, they can go back in the market again. There's no catalysts for buying aggressively in the market. Holland expects a little downturn is possible in near term.

"There's a narrative going on that tariff may not be 60% on China. It'll be lower than that. In that case, it's good for China. You could see more stimulus package from China as well," Holland told NDTV Profit.

If it's good for China, India may also get some passive flows. However, it will not be good, Holland said.