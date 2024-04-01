Retail Investors Add Over Rs 60,000 Crore In 2024, Beat 2023 Flows By Nearly 12 Times

Retail investors have added Rs 61,430 crore in Indian equity markets so far this calendar year, reversing the trend of outflows in the quarter ended December and beating 2023 flows by nearly 12 times.

"While net investments started picking up between August 2023 and October 2023 by individual investors, the subsequent months witnessed large outflows by them, which largely offset the inflows witnessed in the prior months," according to the National Stock Exchange's Market Pulse report.