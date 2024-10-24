Retail Inflows Take Cues From Domestic Institutions Amid Largest FPI Sell-Off

In a month marked with the largest outflows from Indian equities that foreign portfolio investors have ever made, the benchmark Nifty 50 has recorded its largest pullback from lifetime-high levels in nearly five months.

October, so far, has seen FPI outflows cross the $10-billion mark for the first time, while domestic institutions countered these outflows with a steady stream of inflows.

Amid this tug of war between domestic institutions and foreign investors, retail investors were the second largest source of inflows into Indian equities.