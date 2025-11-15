Retail Comeback Signs? Active Client Base Decline Slows Across Major Brokerages In October As Markets Recover

The competitive landscape among India's leading stockbrokers saw subtle shifts in October, after months of a continuous downward trend, data from the National Stock Exchange showed.

While stock brokers collectively recorded a marginal dip in active clients, falling 0.14% month-on-month to a total of 4.43 crore users, market leader Groww registered a slight uptick in its numbers.

​The freshly-listed firm added around 1.4 lakh active clients to reach a total base of 1.20 crore, representing a 1.2% increase from September's total of 1.19 crore. To add some perspective, the Lalit Keshre-led broker has cumulatively lost over 12 lakh clients since the beginning of the calendar year.

​In contrast to Groww, but in line with the broader trend, several established brokers registered contractions in their active client base. Zerodha reported 70.2 lakh active clients, a decrease of almost 1% from 70.9 lakh in September. Angel One and Upstox also experienced declines of 0.6% and 2.6%, respectively, settling at 68.5 lakh and 22.2 lakh active clients respectively. The 2.6% decrease made Upstox the largest percentage loser among the top 10 brokers this month.