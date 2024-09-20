Resurgence Of In-Store Shopping, Omni Channel Platforms Have Critical Edge: Titan MD

From global giants to small local businesses, brands are realising that customers continue to value the immersive experience of physical retail spaces, CK Venkataraman, managing director of Titan Company, told NDTV Profit at Mapic India 2024. "The joy of shopping in a store is getting stronger and stronger, and even the smallest of firms will be setting up stores, finding that people are loving that. That's having a cascading effect across all categories."

The allure of a physical store, he explained, isn't simply about availability of products, but about the curated customer experience. As consumers seek high standards in both product and service, companies are professionalising their networks to meet these demands. This trend is evident across all industries, from jewellery to fashion, as businesses invest in improving customer touchpoints.

Traditionally, independent jewellers or local retailers, who did not operate as part of a national or regional chain, were classified as unorganised. However, Venkataraman opined that this distinction called for a revision. "There are independent jewellers who are single-city based, whom we may call unorganised because they're not part of a national or regional chain, but they are very professional in their overall customer value proposition."