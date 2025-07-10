Religare Shares Extend Gains Ahead Of Board's Fundraise Decision

Shares of Religare Enterprises Ltd. surged over 6% during trade on Thursday. This comes after the company's announcement that the Board will on July 11 mull over approving a fundraise, according to an exchange filing.

The scrip also marked notable gains on Wednesday, closing nearly 7% higher after the announcement. The company had earlier intimated that the trading window for dealing in the shares of the company will be closed from July 1, till 48 hours after the declaration of quarterly financial results for the quarter ended on June 30.

Additionally, the exchange filing also said that the trading window will remain closed for the Board meeting as well.