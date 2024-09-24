Reliance Power Rises To Over Six-Year High As Board Approves Fundraise Via Preferential Issue

Reliance Power Ltd.'s share price rose to over six-year high on Tuesday as the company is set to raise Rs 1,524.60 crore via preferential share issuance. It will offer 46.20 crore shares at Rs. 33 apiece, the company said in an exchange filing on Monday.

Reliance Power Ltd. will allot equity shares or warrants convertible to equitable number of shares on a preferential basis for cash, conversion, and appropriation of existing debt of the company, the exchange filing said.

Shares or warrants will be allotted to Reliance Infrastructure Ltd, company's promoter, and non promoter entities: Authum Investment and Infrastructure Ltd. and Sanatan Financial Advisory Services Pvt, the exchange filing said.