Reliance Infrastructure, Reliance Home Finance Drop After SEBI Bars Anil Ambani

Stocks of Anil Ambani-owned companies tumbled on Friday afternoon after the Securities and Exchange Board of India barred the industrialist and 24 entities under him from the securities markets for five years.

The markets regulator fined Ambani Rs 25 crore, and also restricted him from associating with any other listed company in any capacity, including directorial power.

The stringent action against Ambani and the companies came as SEBI found diversion of funds from Reliance Home Finance Ltd. Investigation revealed sharp increase in loans and procedural flaws.