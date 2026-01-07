Reliance Industries Shares In Focus: Jefferies Hikes Target Price; Sees Jio IPO As Major Catalyst In 2026

Jefferies has maintained its Buy rating on Reliance Industries Ltd. (RIL) and raised its target price to Rs 1,830 from Rs 1,785, rolling forward its valuation to March 2027. The brokerage believes the outlook for 2026 will be shaped by two key triggers, a tariff hike in telecom and the listing of Jio alongside a recovery in retail growth.

RIL outperformed the Nifty by 19% in calendar year 2025, driven by the restoration of double-digit consolidated Ebitda growth after a weak fiscal 2025. Jefferies in its not on Wednesday said that it expects this momentum to continue, projecting 13% consolidated Ebitda growth in fiscal 2027, with Jio contributing the bulk of incremental earnings.

Jefferies has also marginally lowered its fiscal 2027 and financial year 2028 EPS estimates by 2% each due to lower net interest income.

The brokerage sees a tariff hike and Jio’s listing by mid-calendar year 2026 as central catalysts, while retail is expected to return to mid-teens growth in financial year 2027.