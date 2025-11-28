Reliance Industries Shares Hit 16-Month High After Jefferies Hikes Target Price

The shares of Reliance Industries hit over 16-month high on Friday after Jefferies hiked the target price to Rs 1,785 from Rs 1,780 apiece, noting improved earnings.

The stock is still trading below mean long-term enterprise value and Ebitda, which is keeping the risk-reward ratio of Reliance Industries favourable, Jefferies said.

Reliance Industries reported an improvement in earnings growth as all three businesses of the oil-to-telecom major reporting double-digit growth in financial year 2026 so far.

Jefferies forecasted a mid-teens revenue growth by financial year 2027 as 6–7% area growth will support along with same-store-sales growth of Jio Mart and Reliance Retail.

Strong festive demand will help Reliance Retail report double-digit revenue growth for the second consecutive quarter in October–December. Jio Mart has seen a 200% surge in daily orders as it accelerated the roll-out of dark stores in metros and speed of order fulfilment, according to Jefferies.

Reliance Industries' oil-to-chemical business is clocking 14% year-on-year growth on the back of supply tightness leading to strength in auto fuels, Jefferies said.