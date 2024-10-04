Reliance Industries Share Price Slips Amid Concerns Over New Energy Business

Reliance Industries Ltd.'s share price has been under pressure in recent days, with analysts expressing concerns over the company's new energy segment lagging behind expectations for financial year 2024. Probal Sen of ICICI Securities highlighted that the complexity of RIL's new energy goals has contributed to the challenges the company is facing.

Sen noted that while the new energy business is falling short of initial projections, he does not foresee these delays significantly impacting the stock’s long-term prospects. He emphasised that Reliance is ramping up capital expenditure in its new energy ventures, although momentum in the retail segment appears to be slowing.