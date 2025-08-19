Reliance Industries Share Price Gain 2% After Jio Base Tariff Rises

Shares of Reliance Industries Ltd. rose over 2% during early trade on Tuesday after Jio discontinued its entry-level recharge plan, leading to a rise in the base rate that will lead to higher average revenue.

Jio has discontinued its entry-level 1GB per day recharge plans of Rs 209 (22 days) and Rs 249 (28 days). Subscribers will now have no choice but to move up to the next plan of Rs 299, which offers 1.5GB per day for 28 days.

A company executive told NDTV Profit that the two discontinued plans are now only available at physical points of sale, and online recharges cannot be done for the same.

Subsequently, Jio's average revenue per user or ARPU — a key industry metric to gauge the income generated from each user — will rise 20% from Rs 211 to Rs 253. Assuming 20% of Jio’s recharges were made under these plans, this leads to an ARPU uplift of Rs 8.4 or 4% of Q1 ARPU of Rs 208.8.

Besides, Airtel and Vodafone Idea base monthly plans start at Rs 299, but provide only 1GB data per day. Therefore, Jio users switching to rivals is unlikely.