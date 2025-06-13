Reliance Industries Share Price Falls As Israel-Iran Conflict Triggers Crude Oil Rally

Shares of Reliance Industries slipped in early trade on Friday following a sharp rise in oil prices after Israel launched a wave of military strikes against targets in Iran, heightening fears of a broader conflict in a region responsible for about one-third of global crude production. Brent crude spiked more than 13% on Thursday, while West Texas Intermediate also soared, marking the largest one-day gains since May 2022.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that the attacks targeted Iran’s nuclear program and military capabilities, emphasising that the operation would continue until the threat was eliminated. Iranian state media reported the death of Hossein Salami, commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, amid the strikes.