RIL Loses Over Rs 38,000 Crore In Market Cap As Decline In O2C Business Affects Profit

Reliance Industries Ltd. eroded over Rs 38,000 crore in investors' wealth on Tuesday after its second quarter earnings showed a decline in its oil-to-chemical business, subsequently affecting profit. Revenue of the Mukesh Ambani-led conglomerate declined 0.32% sequentially, which also pressured its margin.

The market cap of the heavyweight NSE Nifty 50 company declined Rs 38,193 crore to approximately Rs 18.2 lakh crore Tuesday, according to data on the National Stock Exchange website. The stock ended at an over-eight-month low and was the top dragger in the NSE Nifty 50 index.

RIL has the second-highest weightage after HDFC Bank Ltd. in India's benchmark Nifty 50. Its weightage is 8.16%.

RIL witnessed a 24% annual decline in the oil-to-chemical business' operating profit as exports slumped 16%. A demand-supply mismatch globally affected the Ebitda, the company noted.

However, analysts expect RIL to notice a revival in its oil-to-chemical business due to the new energy business outlook. The company's retail segment has already noticed a surge in demand from October.

RIL's revenue, net profit, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation, and Ebitda margin largely met analysts' expectations for the second quarter.