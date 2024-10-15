Reliance Industries Weak Q2 Results Pull Nifty, Sensex Lower: Market Wrap

India's benchmark stock indices ended lower on Tuesday, tracking the losses in index heavyweight Reliance Industries Ltd. after it reported lower than expected profit in the September quarter. RIL contributed 37.36 points of the 65-point fall in the Nifty 50.

Nifty ended 0.28% or 70.60 points, lower at 25,057.35 and Sensex closed 0.19% or 152.93 points, down at 81,820.12. Intraday, Nifty fell 0.5% and Sensex fell 0.4%.

According to Aditya Gaggar, director of Progressive Shares, the Nifty level of 25,200 acted as a strong hurdle, triggering a sharp reversal and range-bound activity. He added that in the non-directional market, the index has formed a dark cloud cover candlestick pattern on the daily chart, and consolidation (25,000-25,200) breakout is a must for a clear picture.