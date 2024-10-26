Ex-Trade Stocks To Watch Next Week: RIL, Dr Reddy’s, and Infosys—Key Corporate Actions And Dates
RIL will issue one bonus share for every share held. Key players like Infosys and NTPC are also set to trade ex-dividends.
Shares of Reliance Industries, Dr Reddy’s, Infosys, Tech Mahindra and NTPC, among others, will turn ex-date next week.
Here are key corporate actions with dates that investors will watch out for in the holiday truncated Diwali week.
Reliance Industries will turn ex-trade on Oct. 28 for the bonus issue of 1:1. This means company will issue one new share for every share held by a shareholder. The record date for the eligibility of shareholders for the bonus issue is Oct. 28.
Also, Ksolves India Ltd. will turn ex-date on Monday for the interim dividend payment of Rs 8per share. The record date is also Oct. 28, 2024.
ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd. is turning ex-date for interim dividend of Rs 5.5per share on Monday. The record date is also Oct. 28.
Pharma major Dr Reddy’s will turn ex-date on Monday for the share split (sub-division) of its equity shares from a face value of Rs 5 per share to Re 1 per share. The record date is Oct. 28.
Elecon Engineering Company Ltd. is turning ex-date for interim dividend payment of 50 paise per share on Oct. 28.
Infosys which has announced an interim dividend of Rs 21per share for FY 2024-25 is turning ex-date on Tuesday, Oct. 29. The record date is also Oct. 29.
Rout Mobile will turn ex-date on Tuesday for the interim dividend payment of Rs 6per share. The record date is Oct. 29.
CRISIL Ltd., which announced an interim dividend of Rs 15 per share for FY 2024-25 will turn ex-date on Oct. 30.
Supreme Industries will also turn ex-date on Wednesday for interim dividend payment of Rs 10 per share. Gabriel India Limited will turn ex-date on Wednesday as well for interim dividend Rs 1.75 per share.
Balkrishna Industries will turn ex-date on Oct. 31 for interim dividend of Rs 4 per share. The record date is Nov. 2.
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd. will turn ex-date on Thursday for interim dividend payment of Rs 5 per share. The record date is Nov. 1.
Power major NTPC Ltd. is turning ex-date on Oct. 31 for interim dividend of 2.5 per share. The record date is Nov. 2.
Tech Mahindra Ltd. will turn ex-date on Oct. 31 for interim dividend payment of Rs 15. The record date is Nov. 1.