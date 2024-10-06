Reliance, HDFC Bank Worst Hit As Nine Of 10 Most Valued Firms Lose Rs 4.74 Lakh Crore In Market Cap

Nine of the top-10 most valued firms together lost a whopping Rs 4,74,906.18 crore in market valuation last week, with Reliance Industries Ltd., and HDFC Bank Ltd. taking the steepest hit, in line with weak trends in equities.

Markets faced heavy drubbing last week amid worsening tensions in the Middle East and foreign fund outflows. In a holiday-shortened week, the BSE benchmark plummeted 3,883.4 points, or 4.53%.