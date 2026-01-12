Reliance Halts Cell-Making Plans After Failed Bid For China Tech

A Reliance spokesperson said there’s no change in the company’s plans in an emailed response. “You will note that BESS manufacturing, battery pack manufacturing and cell manufacturing have always been part of our energy storage plans and we are progressing well in their execution,” the spokesperson said in an email.

It did not respond to questions on its relationship with Xiamen Hithium. Xiamen Hithium did not reply to a request for comment.

In August, Mukesh Ambani told shareholders that Reliance’s battery gigafactory will start in 2026. While the pause in the cell-making part of Reliance’s larger plans doesn’t deal any immediate financial blow — the company earns the bulk of its revenue from oil refining and consumer businesses — it underscores the challenges for the tycoon’s sweeping green energy ambitions.

The richest person in Asia had announced four gigafactories in 2021 as part of a $10 billion investment push to pivot away from the empire’s fossil-fuel origins.