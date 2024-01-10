Reliance Group Market Cap Crosses Rs 20 Lakh Crore

The overall market capitalisation of Reliance Group companies crossed Rs 20 lakh crore, after Reliance Industries Ltd. hit an all-time high on Wednesday.

RIL's contribution is approximately Rs 17.5 lakh crore—or over 87%—in the group's overall market value, followed by Jio Financial Services Ltd. and Alok Industries Ltd., with Rs 1.53 lakh crore and over Rs 18,000 crore, respectively.

The group stocks added as much as Rs 50,490 crore in investors' wealth to take the group's market cap to Rs 20.1 lakh crore.