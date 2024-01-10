Reliance Group Market Cap Crosses Rs 20 Lakh Crore
The group stocks added as much as Rs 50,490 crore in investors' wealth to take the group's market cap to Rs 20.1 lakh crore.
The overall market capitalisation of Reliance Group companies crossed Rs 20 lakh crore, after Reliance Industries Ltd. hit an all-time high on Wednesday.
RIL's contribution is approximately Rs 17.5 lakh crore—or over 87%—in the group's overall market value, followed by Jio Financial Services Ltd. and Alok Industries Ltd., with Rs 1.53 lakh crore and over Rs 18,000 crore, respectively.
Shares of RIL rose as much as 3.04% to an all-time high of Rs 2,659 apiece on the NSE during the day, after Chairperson Mukesh Ambani said at the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit that the company would contribute to making the state a global leader in green growth.
The stock closed 2.7% higher at Rs 2,650.1 apiece, as compared with a 0.34% advance in the benchmark Nifty 50.
In 2023, RIL shares rose 10.9%, while Jio Financial Services fell 6.4% since listing in August. Shares of Balaji Teleflims Ltd. rose 64%, followed by Den Networks Ltd. and Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd.