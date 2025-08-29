RIL AGM 2025 Highlights: Jio IPO In Early 2026 To Launch Of Reliance Intelligence — Five Key Announcements
Reliance AGM 2025: In the annual meet, chairman Mukesh Ambani made multiple announcements focusing on forward looking agendas for the business.
Reliance Industries Ltd. hosted its 48th annual general meeting on Friday led by billionaire industrialist Mukesh Ambani. In the annual meet the chairman of the oil-to-telecom conglomerate made multiple announcements focusing on forward looking agendas for the business.
Here are the five key highlights from Reliance Industries AGM 2025:
1. Reliance Jio IPO
As a major highlight from Reliance Industries’ Annual General Meeting, Chairman Mukesh Ambani announced that Jio will be listed in the first half of 2026. This marks significant milestone as the telecom giant completes a decade in business and reaches 500 million users. Ambani credited Jio with ending India’s digital poverty.
The AGM also showcased new innovations including Jio PC, which transforms a television into a desktop, and Jio Frames, an AI-powered multilingual smart assistant that stores media on the Jio AI cloud. Akash Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Jio Infocomm, unveiled the company’s upcoming product pipeline, including the Jio AI Cloud—a hub for memory and content creation.
2. Reliance Intelligence
Another key highlight from the AGM is Reliance Intelligence, a new subsidiary under Reliance Industries aimed at building India’s AI infrastructure. The company plans to set up gigawatt-scale AI data centers powered by green energy. One is already in works in Jamnagar, with facilities expected to be delivered soon.
This initiative will serve as a hub for global partnerships, open-source collaboration, and technology companies, fostering a cooperative ecosystem. Reliance Intelligence will also focus on delivering AI services tailored to sectors such as education, healthcare, agriculture, household needs, and small businesses. The subsidiary aims to become a home for world-class researchers, engineers, and scientists.
3. Partnerships With Google, Meta
In a strategic move, Reliance will deepen its partnership with Google to advance AI technology in India, while also launching an India-focused AI joint venture with Meta to further accelerate innovation and deployment.
Joining the AGM, Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google said, "Google and Reliance partnering for transforming Reliance businesses with AI. Google is developing Jamnagar Cloud region for Reliance," he said.
Reliance Industries aims to form a joint venture with Meta for combining open models and tools with its execution in energy, telecom, retail and manufacturing to deliver sovereign, enterprise-ready AI for India.
"Meta and Reliance will deliver their open source AI models to Indian businesses," said Mark Zuckerberg, Founder, Meta in the AGM.
4. Reliance Consumer Products
Reliance Consumer Products will now become a direct subsidiary of Reliance Industries, a move aimed at consolidating the company’s growing consumer brands under one umbrella. With over 19,000 stores added, the consumer products arm has become the backbone of Reliance Retail, contributing nearly 70% of its revenue.
The retail giant is targeting over 20% compound annual growth rate for its retail business. Following the integration, Reliance Consumer Products will house all of the group’s consumer-facing brands, streamlining operations and enhancing market reach.
The segment has already achieved 35% annual penetration, and flagship brand Campa Cola has secured double-digit market shares in several states, underscoring the growing strength of Reliance’s FMCG play.
5. Investment Worth Rs 75,000 Crore
Anant Ambani announced a investment of Rs 75,000 crore to fuel new industrial and infrastructure projects across India. The key initiatives include a 1.2 million tonne PVC plant in Nagothane, a three million tonne PTA and expanded CPVC facility in Dahej, and a one million tonne specialty polyester unit in Palghar, all aimed at meeting the country’s growing demand for advanced materials.
Ambani also highlighted the Hazira carbon fibre facility, which is set to become one of the world’s three largest, catering to sectors such as aerospace, defence, and high-performance materials.