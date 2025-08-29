RIL AGM 2025 Highlights: Jio IPO In Early 2026 To Launch Of Reliance Intelligence — Five Key Announcements

In a strategic move, Reliance will deepen its partnership with Google to advance AI technology in India, while also launching an India-focused AI joint venture with Meta to further accelerate innovation and deployment.

Joining the AGM, Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google said, "Google and Reliance partnering for transforming Reliance businesses with AI. Google is developing Jamnagar Cloud region for Reliance," he said.

Reliance Industries aims to form a joint venture with Meta for combining open models and tools with its execution in energy, telecom, retail and manufacturing to deliver sovereign, enterprise-ready AI for India.

"Meta and Reliance will deliver their open source AI models to Indian businesses," said Mark Zuckerberg, Founder, Meta in the AGM.