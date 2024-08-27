Relaxo Footwear Valuations Expensive, Says Yes Securities On Initiating 'Sell'

Shares of Relaxo Footwear Ltd. traded flat in the early deals on Tuesday as brokerage firm Yes Securities initiated coverage on the stock with a ‘sell’ rating. The brokerage set the target price at Rs 718 per share, indicating a downside of over 10%, compared to Monday’s closing price of Rs 801.65 apiece on the BSE.

"We reckon RLXF should benefit from the premiumisation trend with increasing penetration of the 'Sparx' and 'Flite' brands," Yes Securities said.

But despite a healthy volume growth projection of around 7%, the company's valuation is expensive, according to the brokerage.