Rekha Jhunjhunwala Reduces Estate's Stake In Nazara Technologies To 3.66%

Rekha Jhunjhunwala, executor of the Estate of late Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, has lowered the Estate's shareholding in Nazara Technologies to 3.66% through open market transactions.

Rekha Jhunjhunwala sold 12,36,500 shares, amounting a 1.4% stake, in the gaming and esports company from June 9-10, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday.

Earlier, from June 2-6, she had divested 17,38,500 shares, amounting to 1.98% of Nazara Technologies' total share capital.

With these two transactions, the estate’s 7.05% stake in Nazara Technologies has now been cut in half to 3.66%.