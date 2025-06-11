Rekha Jhunjhunwala Reduces Estate's Stake In Nazara Technologies To 3.66%
Rekha Jhunjhunwala, executor of the Estate of late Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, has lowered the Estate's shareholding in Nazara Technologies to 3.66% through open market transactions.
Rekha Jhunjhunwala sold 12,36,500 shares, amounting a 1.4% stake, in the gaming and esports company from June 9-10, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday.
Earlier, from June 2-6, she had divested 17,38,500 shares, amounting to 1.98% of Nazara Technologies' total share capital.
With these two transactions, the estate’s 7.05% stake in Nazara Technologies has now been cut in half to 3.66%.
"Further, on June 9, 2025, and June 10, 2025, there has been a further sale of 12,36,500 shares and thereby the holding as on date of the Estate of Late Mr Rakesh Jhunjhunwala in Nazara Technologies Ltd. is 32,08,620 shares ie 3.6621% of the companies issued and paid-up share capital," the filing said.
The filing, however, did not give the price at which the shares were sold.
The shares of the gaming firm were trading at Rs 1,273.50, up 0.47% over its previous close on BSE.
(With PTI Inputs)